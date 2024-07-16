Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Anora' first trailer released

Washington [US], July 16 : Sean Baker's latest cinematic triumph, 'Anora', which clinched the prestigious Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, has released its captivating first trailer.

The film, starring Mikey Madison of FX's 'Better Things' fame as the eponymous Anora, promises a tale of love, glamour, and unexpected twists.

Anora follows the journey of a New York sex worker who finds herself entangled in an unlikely romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer shared on YouTube, presented by Neon, showcases Anora's whirlwind adventure as she marries her newfound love in Las Vegas, only to face relentless pursuit by fixers determined to dismantle their union.

Amidst luxurious settings, party scenes, and lavish shopping sprees for furs, the film draws parallels to the classic romance of 'Pretty Woman'.

Critics at Cannes hailed 'Anora' for its poignant portrayal of its protagonist, Anora , played with a blend of sweetness and resilience by Mikey Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon has set the theatrical release date for 'Anora' for October 18, offering audiences a chance to experience Sean Baker's latest exploration of complex characters and emotional landscapes on the big screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor