"Cannot wait for the wedding," says Priyanka Chopra post Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Actor Priyanka Chopra aka 'desi girl' of Bollywood attended sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Priyanka after the ceremony seems all excited about the wedding of the newly-engaged couple.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to drop adorable pictures from the ceremony including a stylish photo with her brother Siddharth. The elder sister to the bride-to-be captioned the post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families, so fun to catch up with the fam!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMN_OMNIVF/

The 'Citadel' actor opted for a parrot-green-coloured ruffled saree for the occasion. She also glamour matched it with an off-shoulder blouse. Priyanka opted for minimal jewellery and kept her tresses loose.

She also greeted the paps with folded hands. Later she also posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti's father for the shutterbugs. She came to Delhi on Saturday morning.

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray attended the ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union".

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

In the last few months, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted on various occasions. They became favourites of the paps at Mumbai and Delhi airports. A week after they were first seen together at a Mumbai restaurant, fuelling dating rumours, the duo was photographed exiting the Mumbai airport. Parineeti was spotted sporting a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and large spectacles.

They were sighted earlier this month watching the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures of the two went viral on social media and they both can be seen complementing each other in black outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor