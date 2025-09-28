“Can’t Be Recreated”: Action Director Arjun Raj Praises Rishab Shetty’s Interval Fight in Kantara: Chapter 1

Hombale Films’ and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 emerges as the biggest cinematic event of the year. After the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, audiences had been eagerly awaiting its prequel. With the trailer finally unveiled, it came loaded with spine-tingling moments and soul-stirring visuals. It doesn’t just meet expectations, it surpasses them, setting the stage for a cinematic storm like no other. Making history, the trailer garnered over 107 million views and 3.4 million likes in just 24 hours. Adding yet another triumph to its name, it has also become the most shared trailer in a single day.

Yes, the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 is setting new benchmarks of success. While it has garnered tremendous love and appreciation from all quarters, its record as the most shared trailer in 24 hours stands out. As of now, the trailer has crossed an astounding 160+ million views. This truly signifies the trailer’s success because while views can be inorganic, the act of sharing reflects genuine excitement among audiences. It also shows that people have taken pride in the film and embraced it as their own.

The film also features a powerhouse team of five stunt choreographers, including Hollywood’s Todor Lazarov and acclaimed Indian talents Ram-Lakshman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. Representing Karnataka, action director Arjun Raj has been instrumental in designing the film’s high-octane interval and climax sequences. In a recent interview, Arjun Raj spoke about one of his favorite action sequences and highlighted Rishab Shetty’s unwavering dedication to bringing it to life.

Action director Arjun Raj shared, "The interval and climax sequences are my favourites. The interval fight, in particular, was the first big sequence I choreographed with Rishab sir. His acting, combined with the action, makes it unforgettable. I believe this sequence cannot be recreated by anyone else. It's that unique. I'm confident that not only India but the entire world will appreciate it once they watch the film."

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.