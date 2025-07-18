"Can't believe CBS Is Turning Off the Lights at 11:30": Andy Cohen reacts to Stephen Colbert's late-night show ending

New York [US], July 18 : The late-night TV landscape will no longer look the same, as CBS announced that 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will come to an end in the coming year.

The decision has shocked many, including late-night host Andy Cohen, who expressed his disbelief and sadness about the show's conclusion. Cohen, known for hosting Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, shared his thoughts on Colbert's exit from late-night TV.

Speaking to Deadline at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Cohen said that he feels, "It's a sad day for late-night television." He acknowledged Colbert's significant role and praised his work, calling him a "singular talent."

"I think it's a sad day for late-night television. I think it's a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He's going to have an incredible next chapter."

"I can't believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I'm stunned. He's one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show," he added.

Cohen recently had his late-night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' renewed through 2027.

According to PEOPLE, Colbert made the announcement during the show's taping on Thursday, July 17, at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

Colbert, who took over the show in September 2015 after David Letterman retired, told the live audience that CBS had decided to end the program in May next year. "Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," Colbert said during his opening monologue. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May." The audience responded with boos, to which Colbert replied, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced."

He went on to share that he feels extremely "grateful" to his team and fans. "I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

As for the reasons behind the show's cancellation, CBS, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, explained that the decision to end The Late Show was purely "financial."

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

"Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue, and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news, and newsmakers across all areas," the statement said.

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' has been a top performer in late-night television, leading the ratings for nine straight seasons. The final episodes will air during the 2025-2026 TV season.

