"Can't believe you are not there": Sonu Sood mourns demise of MCA president Amol Kale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Actor Sonu Sood mourned the demise of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale.

Sonu shared a picture of Kale on his Instagram stories on Monday and wrote, "Can't believe you are not there my brother. I will always miss you. Life is not fair Amol bhai #AmolKale."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed condolences on the demise of Kale on Monday.

"I came to know about the saddening incident during my speech. He passed away during his tour in America. It is unfortunate...I am trying to get information of what happened...I express my condolences..." Pawar told the media.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) issued a statement on Monday mourning his demise, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of the Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff members, and our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever."

Kale has had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season. The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

Other highlights of his tenure were: A statue of Sachin Tendulkar being built and unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last year. The iconic venue also hosted some ICC Cricket World Cup matches, including the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. At the same venue was also established a memorial last year to mark the exact spot where former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's World Cup winning six back in 2011 against Sri Lanka had landed.

On the cricketing field, the Mumbai boys made the MCA and Kale proud by securing their record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title by defeating Vidarbha in a well-fought title clash at Wankhede.

