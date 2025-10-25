"Can't express the pain...": Ila Arun remembers brother Piyush Pandey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Advertising legend Piyush Pandey's sister, Ila Arun, on Saturday said she cannot express her pain on her brother's demise. She also recalled the bond between her brother and the advertising community.

Ila also shared that her brother used to love interacting with the media.

"I can't express our pain. But on his behalf, I would like to thank the entire advertising world, his big family with whom he shared a long relationship of 35-40 years, and the common people who loved his advertisements. He loved the country," Ila Arun told reporters.

The last rites of Piyush Pandey were carried out on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, were among those who paid their last respects to the ad guru.

Ila's daughter, Ishitta Arun, also offered a tribute to her uncle, whom she referred to as her "first roommate, first critic, and forever favourite human."

Pandey died on Friday morning due to pneumonia complications.

Shah Rukh Khan was among Bollywood personalities who remembered the creative genius.

"Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots," Shah Rukh Khan said in a post on X.

Pandey, 70, began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side.

