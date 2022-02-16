'Can't help but think of all the memories': Rani Mukerji remembers Bappi Lahiri

Following the death of Bappi Lahiri at the age of 69, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, on Wednesday, remembered the music legend and shared that she "can't help but think of all the memories."

Speaking about Bappi Da's demise, Rani said, "India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched, a truly self-made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad."

Revealing that her mother and Bappi Lahiri were childhood friends from Calcutta, she continued, "It's a personal loss for our family, my mother is devastated. While the whole world mourns his loss, I can't help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood, will miss him dearly. His smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory."

She further talked about the late musician's family and added, "I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family finds the strength to go through this loss. It's too sad, he went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace, the heavens have earned an angel today!!!"

Earlier, Rani's cousin, actor Kajol, along with her mother-actor Tanuja and uncle Deb Mukerji, had visited Bappi Lahiri's home to offer their condolences to his family.

For the unversed, Bappi Da passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to obstructive sleep apnea.

Bappi Da's family has confirmed that the cremation ceremony of the singer will take place on Thursday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor