"Can't wait for her to get back..": Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi Chawla's daughter on her graduation ceremony

By ANI | Published: May 19, 2023 05:08 PM 2023-05-19T17:08:45+5:30 2023-05-19T17:10:03+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 19 : Actor Juhi Chawla recently posted a picture of her daughter Jahnavi from the ...

"Can't wait for her to get back..": Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi Chawla's daughter on her graduation ceremony | "Can't wait for her to get back..": Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi Chawla's daughter on her graduation ceremony

"Can't wait for her to get back..": Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi Chawla's daughter on her graduation ceremony

Next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 19 : Actor Juhi Chawla recently posted a picture of her daughter Jahnavi from the graduation ceremony at Columbia University on Twitter and she wrote in the caption, "#columbiaclass2023." After her post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised Jahnavi for her achievement.

Shah Rukh reshared the picture and wrote while giving his best wishes, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz."

Shah Rukh and Juhi have been friends for years. They both appeared in films like 'Darr', 'Yes Boss', 'Bhoothnath', and 'Duplicate'. The IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi was seen in movies like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Ishq', 'Yes Boss', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Lootere', 'Darr', 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa', among many others. She married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple have two children, Jahnavi and Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in movies like 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Columbia university on twitter Columbia university on twitter Juhi Chawla Shah Rukh Khan india ipl mumbai Disney India Mumbai Satta T20 Mumbai League Mumbai Indians Mumbai League All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist