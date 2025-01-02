"Can't wait to be back here soon": Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on Australia vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : A new couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been vacationing in Australia. The couple has shared a glimpse of it.

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and wrote, "So blessed to have spent the last few days of 2024 right in the lap of nature surrounded by these beautiful animals! @jamalalodge and their amazing staff doing such a great job of taking care of these animals and rehabilitating them! Can't wait to be back here soon."

In the pictures, newlyweds can be seen surrounded by nature and animals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUgeLTpl4Z/?img_index=1

Earlier, Sonakshi and Zaheer rang in the New Year in Sydney. She posted a video in which she and Iqbal can be seen enjoying the spectacular fireworks and celebrations in Australia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPvdb5oINW/

They also kissed and hugged each other as they welcomed 2025 in Australian style.

"Humara Happy New Year ho gaya!!! Happyyyyyyy Newwwww Yearrrrrr from @sydney ," Sonakshi captioned the post.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled beans on their dating life.

Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This audience were left in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'"Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy."

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film 'Double XL' in 2022.

