"Can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks," says Neha Dhupia about her OTT debut series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actress Neha Dhupia is about to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space."

While sharing details about her upcoming web series, she added, "It's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it".

The show, which focuses on family-centric humour, will be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai. It is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on floors in late October. The show depicts contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Neha is also known for her roles in 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum', 'Garam Masala', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Ungli', 'Tumhari Sulu', 'A Thursday', 'Lust Stories', which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua and she is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full-fledged digital series.

