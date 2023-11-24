Can't wait to see Anil Kapoor, Bobby explode on screen, says Karan Johar on 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has praised the "mind blowing" trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's action thriller film 'Animal'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the trailer on his stories which he captioned, "What a mind blowing trailer!!!! This one's going to break the box office!! Beyond anyone's expectations! Ranbir Kapoor! You are sheer genius! Bharpoor Satardom!!! Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a STAR he is so brilliantlyoriginal and can't wait to see AK and Bobby explode on screen! What a fucking WOW! Congratulations to Bhushan the mega producer."kra

The makers of 'Animal' unveiled the official trailer of the film on Thursday in Delhi which received massive responses from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

