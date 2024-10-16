"Can't wait to watch it": Alia gives shoutout to Kajol, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Do Patti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : The trailer of Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Do Patti' has been the talk of the town ever since released on Monday. Praises have been pouring in, and now Alia Bhatt has joined the list to give shoutout to the star cast.

Alia took to her Instagram story on Wednesday re-shared the trailer and penned a message.

She wrote, "Congratulations on your first production! @kritisanon can't wait to watch it. #DoPatti @kajol @shaheernsheikh @beatnikbobs."

On Monday, the team of 'Do Patti' unveiled the film's trailer at an event in Mumbai. The trailer shows Kajol in cop avatar and Kriti Sanon in a double role.

The video begins with Kajol interrogating Shaheer in jail and asking him about a deadly accident. We are then taken back to Shaheer's (Dhruv) love story with Kriti Sanon (Saumya). However, things take a mysterious turn when Kriti's twin sister Shailee comes into the story and tries to woo Dhruv. The film revolves around the enmity of the twins, with Kajol solving the crime.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in a dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia's film 'Jigra' hit the theatres today. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina of 'The Archies' fame.

Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

