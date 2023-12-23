'Captain Miller': Second song 'Un Oliyile' from Dhanush starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Captain Miller' starring south superstar Dhanush on Saturday unveiled the second song of the film.

Titled 'Un Oliyile' the song is a romantic track.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Saregama South shared a few glimpses of the track and they wrote, "Here's The Second Single from #CaptainMiller Takes You Into The Heart of Battle #UnOliyile #KreeNeedale #TuRoshni A @gvprakash Musical."

Music composer Sean Roldan has rendered the vocals for the song.

It is penned by Kaber Vasuki.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration between the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director.

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the 'Kolaveri Di' singer will essay the role of Captain Miller in the film.

Captain Miller features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, John Kokken and many more in prominent roles.

The film will be hitting the theatres on the occasion of Pongal 2024.

Recently, Dhanush took to his Instagram and announced the film's official trailer will be unveiled soon.

Apart from this, Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'.

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush.

'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

More details regarding the project are awaited.

