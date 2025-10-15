Cardi B believes in cherishing her success

Los Angeles, Oct 15 American rapper Cardi B doesn’t believe in being modest about her highs. The rapper shared that she feels "very proud" of her success.

The 33-year-old rapper became visibly emotional during her album release party for ‘Am I the Drama?’, and confessed to feeling amazed by what she's managed to achieve in the music industry, reports ‘Female First UK”.

Cardi B, who released ‘Am I the Drama?’ in September, told Paper Magazine, "I was really emotional because I was very proud of myself. It wasn't even just because I was putting the album out, it's because I have worked so hard these past two months, nonstop, and I've been doing it all while I'm carrying (a baby), and all those thoughts just came to my head”.

“Like, 'Wow, the album is about to come out, and I worked my a** off'. I just feel like nobody really understands when you say, you working your a** off, and you see the results. You see the love. You feel the energy of your hard work”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cardi released her debut album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, back in 2018, and she feels as though she's come a long way since then.

The chart-topping rapper, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, shared, "When I put out my first album, people have to remember I didn't even understand what the big deal was (about) putting out an album. I thought putting out an album was like, 'Okay, you just got to put out a project (sic)'”.

“This one, I understood how serious it was, and I wanted it to be something that I love. All these songs I personally love. All these songs, these are the songs I picked from out of a selection. When I did 'Invasion of Privacy', I didn't have a selection. I was rushing to get it out the way, because I knew I had to do music videos and I was going to give birth to Kulture. This time, I took my time. Not only that, but in the past seven years, I have grown so much. I had a couple of kids. Now, I’m really in the industry. I was navigating it. I was understanding it. I was learning it. I was learning by myself. I was growing up (sic)”, she added.

