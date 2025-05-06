Cardi B brings dandyism to life at the 2025 Met Gala

New York [US], May 6 : Cardi B proved that suits can be just as stunning as gowns on the Met Gala 2025 carpet.

The Grammy-winning rapper stunned in a custom green Burberry suit created by Daniel Lee, perfectly capturing the essence of the evening's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

The ivy-colored outfit featured a silk devore shirt with ruffled accents, complemented by green velvet tailored trousers that matched the suit's coat.

The look was inspired by Victorian dress and corsetry, with a bold circular cutout in the back showcasing Cardi B's floral tattoos.

According to People magazine, Lee explained that the idea behind the design was to create a "tailored, feminine dandy" look that reflected Cardi B's confident personality.

Cardi B's Met Gala appearance marks her sixth time on the red carpet, with past looks ranging from a jewelled Moschino gown in 2018 to a voluminous black dress in 2024.

This year's ensemble showcased her ability to pull off a suit with elegance and poise, defying traditional expectations of Met Gala fashion.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' exploring the concept of dandyism and its impact on Black style from the 18th century to the present.

The event's dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged guests to get creative with suiting and tailoring.

