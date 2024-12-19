Cardi B calls out Offset on social media, demands closure on divorce

Washington [US], December 19 : Cardi B has once again found herself at odds with her estranged husband, Offset, as the couple's divorce battle takes a heated turn.

Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset in August, took to social media to demand that the latter sign the divorce papers immediately.

This came after a tense exchange on platform X (formerly Twitter), where the rapper made comments that seemed to criticise Cardi for her recent actions.

As per E! News, the dispute ignited when Offset shared a now-deleted post accusing Cardi of focusing on the wrong things.

He wrote, "Nobody wins when the fam fight. Stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain't the look u a fire women good music but u focus on dk and tryna make me look bad."

He concluded by calling for both of them to "focus" and stated, "this st is whack from us both honestly."

Cardi B quickly responded, calling out her estranged husband's accusations and demanding he finalize the divorce. In a now-deleted post of her own, she wrote, "So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about dk?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!!," as per E! News.

She ended the message with a sharp demand: "Fk off and sign the papers TODAY," as per E! News.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, shares three children togetherKulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 3-month-old baby girland have faced a tumultuous relationship filled with public drama, including a previous divorce filing in 2020 before their brief reconciliation.

On the other hand, this fiery exchange also marks a dramatic shift in tone from just a few days earlier.

Earlier this week, Cardi B shared an optimistic update about her relationship with Offset, suggesting that they were getting along and working towards healthy co-parenting.

"We've been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy," Cardi explained during a live X Spaces audio broadcast, adding "We ain't beefin'. We ain't really speaking. So I think we're getting to a point that is, we're really healthy co-parenting," as per E! News.

She also spoke about her recent happiness, noting that it had been "no drama, no bullst" for over a week, which was a significant improvement after months of tension.

Reportedly, Cardi had also appeared at Offset's birthday party in Miami on the same day.

