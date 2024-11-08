Cardi B gives glimpse of her third baby's name on Diamond bracelet

Washington [US], November 8 : Rapper Cardi B, who welcomed her third child, a baby girl on September 7 has reposted an Instagram clip of herself sporting diamond bracelets with the names of her children, reported People.

In the video, Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a 2-month-old daughter with estranged husband Offset, showed the bracelet while putting the finger on the name of her newborn to cover it.

The stunning piece of jewellery featured the names "Kulture" and "Wave," while the bottom bracelet could be seen to include the letters "B" and "L." However, the full name was completely not visible.

"Ya'll can't see my daughter's name yet," she said. "So I gotta hide the last one. Just know the whole..."

"Yeah," she added before revealing the letters "O" and "M" in the bracelet.

"New Wrist @iamcardib #ShouldaWentToElliot, " Elliot Eliantte's Instagram caption read," reported People.

"Shoulda went to... @eliantte," Cardi wrote as she shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, the 'WAP' artist took to Instagram to share the joyful news, revealing that she welcomed her daughter on September 7.

In her Instagram post, Cardi B, 31, is seen beaming with happiness as she holds her newborn in a colourful hospital robe.

Offset, 32, who is currently estranged from Cardi B, is also featured in the photos, tenderly cradling their new baby.

Cardi captioned the post, "The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24," celebrating the arrival of their daughter.

The couple, who have been navigating a separation since Cardi filed for divorce in July, are also parents to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor