Cardi B makes her runway debut during Balenciaga Fall'24 show

Los Angeles [US], December 3 : Rapper Cardi B recently made her runway debut during Balenciaga's latest show in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old artiste walked the runway wearing a blue fur coat. She opted to wear the coat in an off-shoulder style and held the front closed as she walked down the street.

She amped up her fashion quotient with pointed-toe black heels and styled her hair into a sleek and polished ponytail.

Cardi later joined Teyana Taylor to pose for photographers in the front row.

Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek Pinault, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian with sister Kendall Jenner, Joey King and Lisa Rinna also marked their presence at the event.

Kim Kardashian arrived carrying an Erewhon shopping bag, the latest collaboration between the luxury fashion house and the upscale grocery store, Variety reported.

Kim also took to her Instagram to share photos and videos of the models as she sat in the front row observing the show.

She recorded a clip of Cardi B walking during the show and modeling her fab garb.

Joey King, who reunited with her "Kissing Booth" co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez in a big embrace, gushed over wearing Balenciaga.

"I always get so excited when I get to wear Balenciaga," she said. "Every time, I feel sexy but not in a basic boring way. I feel sexy in this very cool elevated way. It's chic."

