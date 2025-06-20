Cardi B releases her new single 'Outside'

Los Angeles [US], June 20 : Rapper Cardi B has come up with her new single 'Outside'.

On Friday, she treated her fans to the 'Outside', which marks her first solo release since "Enough (Miami)" last year, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"(I'm goin' out) On the pop out (Side) 'Cause it's hot out / (I'm goin' out) You was playin' games, (Side) Now you on time-out," she raps in the chorus.

Before releasing the track, on Wednesday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "We OUTSIDE this Friday!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLA7hOfvFGY/?hl=en

She also shared the song's photo art, which features the remnants of a summer block party in New York City, including an overflowing fire hydrant, and red Solo cups, dominoes and blunt wrappers spread across the ground.

While she hasn't released another album since her debut, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, Cardi has said she's been working on her sophomore studio album, but that it's been delayed as she awaits feature verses from other guests.

