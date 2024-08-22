Cardi B reveals she is "slightly anemic" because of pregnancy

Washington [US], August 22 : Rapper and singer Cardi B recently revealed that she is having her third child with estranged husband Offset, and it appears that the pregnancy has not gone smoothly, as reported by US-based entertainment portal E! Online.

When one user asked on X if Cardi had been bleaching her skin, the 31-year-old quickly shut down the rumour before it even started.

"Bleaching while pregnant?" she wrote on X "Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO !"

Cardi B, who is expecting her third baby with estranged husband Offset, shared that her paler-looking skin is because of the pregnancy and explaining she is "slightly anemic."

Cardi announced her pregnancy on the same day she filed for divorce from Offset.

Cardi, who announced her pregnancy on the same day she filed for divorce from Offset, firmly set the record straight.

"I'm pregnant I'm slightly anemic," she continued, "this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I'm pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ....PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR AHOLE!"

Cardi, who is also the mother to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with Offset, has been vocal about her pregnancy. And that includes disclosing why she and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are ending their marriage.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote on Instagram on August 1. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

And the 'Please Me' singer revealed that having a second child was a significant turning point in her life.

"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she continued, "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!," reported E! Online.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor