Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show

Washington, DC [US], September 5 : Rapper Cardi B, whose long-awaited sophomore album 'Am I the Drama?' releases on Friday, September 19, shared why she turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, according to People.

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl, and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I'm going to have more hits. I'm going to be more experienced and I'm going to eat that up," she said.

Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, 2018.

The album peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart two weeks after its debut and remained on the list for 122 weeks. It also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 156 weeks, according to People.

With multiple hit tracks like 'Bodak Yellow' & 'I Like I', it earned Cardi B Super Bowl halftime show at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B talked about her album during a live X Spaces conversation in March, noting that even though it won't have "a lot of features," those that are included are "really good."

"I'm working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven't worked with before," she said, as quoted by People.

"And it's such a vibe. I could tell you this - I'm 100 per cent confident with this album. I just don't think what I got is out there," continued Cardi B.

She shared that while she would love to win a Grammy for the project, "times have changed."

"Success for me will be people saying, 'She put out a great album.' If at 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that's going to be success for me because people can't wait to downplay it," she said, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor