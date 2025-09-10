Cardi B shares why she wants to have more kids

Los Angeles, Sep 10 Rapper Cardi B wants to have more children, and she has a reason behind her wish. The ‘Am I the Drama?’ hitmaker 32, is set to appear on the season 4 premiere of the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ next week, where she opened up about being a mom to her three children.

In a sneak preview of the episode, Cardi B, who shares her children with ex Offset, tells talk show host Jennifer Hudson the surprising reason why she wants to welcome more children, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, "It's like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home. One of them is going to wipe my b***”.

As per ‘People’, Cardi and ex Offset share son Wave Set Cephus, 4, and daughters Blossom, 12 months, and Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7.

The proud mom went on to share that each of her children has a little bit of her personality in them. She shared, "My son, he's funny like me, and he (does) a lot of faces that I do, and then he's a little bad. And then my daughter, she's very girly like me. Like, she's very she got a little sass. But she's a good girl”.

As for her 12-month-old daughter, Cardi B told Jennifer Hudson, 43, that she's still trying to decipher her personality. She said, "I'm still learning the baby. I'm still learning her. We still trying to figure her out”.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B told Hudson that she makes sure to expose her children to realities outside of their own.

"They have a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends. They are still outside. They are still in the hood and everything. It's like they were just in the Dominican Republic and it's like, 'Yeah. My grandma's going to make you clean and stuff’. I want them to know that it's like there's another world out there that's not your world”, she added.

