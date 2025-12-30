Cardi B urges fans to "calm down" amid criticism of relationship with Stefon Diggs

Washington DC [US], December 30 : Rapper Cardi B has responded strongly to criticism from fans over her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, urging them to "calm down" after days of online backlash, reported People.

Taking to X, the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, addressed what she described as excessive negativity directed at her personal life, following speculation after she spent Christmas without Diggs.

"Y'all need to calm down," Cardi B said in a video message. "Y'all been dragging me for three or four days and y'all been a little bit too mean," as quoted by People.

https://x.com/iamcardib/status/2005685659910971883?s=20

She added that she could not change past decisions and emphasised that the only way forward was to move ahead. "I can't change... I can't go back in time. The only thing I can do is go forward now," she said.

Cardi B and Diggs welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November. A representative for the rapper confirmed the birth at the time, stating that Cardi was "healthy and happy."

The rapper is also a mother to three children daughter Kulture, son Wave, and daughter Blossom from her estranged husband, rapper Offset. Diggs, meanwhile, has a daughter, Nova, born in 2016, and another daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, whose paternity was confirmed earlier this year, as reported by People.

Addressing her fans directly, Cardi B said she needed their support as she prepares for a busy year ahead. "I need my support system, my fans, to love me," she said, adding that she wanted audiences to enjoy her upcoming work and performances rather than criticise her personal choices.

She concluded by saying that she has "a lot of work" beginning in January and hoped for a "reset" moving forward, as quoted by People.

