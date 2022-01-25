Cardi B wins million-dollar defamation suit against 'malicious' YouTuber

Singer Cardi B has won a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who was sued by the star for hurting her reputation by posting fake content on the internet.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a federal jury on Monday sided with Cardi B on her accusations that a YouTuber named Latasha Kebe waged a "malicious campaign" to hurt the superstar's reputation, issuing a verdict that the woman had defamed the rapper and awarding the star more than USD 1 million in damages.

Following a two-week trial that featured testimony from both women, the jury returned a verdict that Kebe was liable for defamation and two other forms of wrongdoing over her YouTube videos and other internet posts -- which claimed that Cardi B had contracted herpes, among other unsavoury rumours.

The Hollywood Reporter informed that Monday's verdict has awarded the 29-year-old rapper USD 1.25 million in damages. The total amount could potentially end up higher, as per the outlet.

Further proceedings that will kick off on Tuesday will decide whether Kebe owes additional punitive damages, or whether she must reimburse Cardi B for her legal expenses.

For the uninformed, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, sued Kebe in 2019 over dozens of videos that contained shocking claims about the rapper saying she contracted herpes, she had been a prostitute, that she had cheated on her husband, she had done hard drugs and more.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a trial was held on January 10 in Georgia federal court, during which both women took the stand. Cardi B testified that she felt "suicidal" in the wake of Kebe's videos, and said that "only an evil person could do that sh**."

Kebe initially admitted that she knowingly published lies about the rapper, but she later tried to walk back that statement when examined by her own attorneys.

Ultimately, the jurors sided with Cardi B, as per the outlet.

In addition to defamation, the jury also held Kebe liable for "invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

The Hollywood Reporter informed that Kebe's attorneys can challenge the verdict to the judge in the weeks ahead. If he upholds it, her attorneys can then appeal the verdict to a federal appeals court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor