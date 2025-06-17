Carla Gugino joins Brad Pitt in 'Cliff Booth' film

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Actor Carla Gugino is the latest addition to Brad Pitt-starrer 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'.

Directed by David Fincher, the project also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan, as per Deadline.

If the reports are to be believed, the film will follow one of Quentin Tarantino's most iconic characters as he serves as a Hollywood fixer in a follow-up to Pitt's Oscar-winning turn in One Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The character details of Gugino have not been disclosed yet. The project is expected to go on floors later this year.

Gugino was recently seen opposite Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in The Friend and will next appear in Amazon Studios' action comedy Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

On the TV side, Gugino is coming off a Critics Choice Award nomination for The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix. Other credits include HBO Max's Jett and The Girls on the Bus, Peacock's Leopard Skin and Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House.

