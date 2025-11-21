Carnatic legend M S Subbulakshmi's great granddaughters Aishwarya, Saundarya sing in Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'

Hyderabad, Nov 21 The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now disclosed that the film's music director Thaman had recorded a "massive score" featuring Aishwarya and Saundarya, the great granddaughters of legendary Carnatic singer M S Subbulakshmi.

The production house producing the film, 14 Reels, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Music director @MusicThaman has recorded a massive score for #Akhanda2, featuring the sister duo #Aishwarya and #Saundarya. They are the great-granddaughters of the legendary Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Garu. #Akhanda2 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FROM DECEMBER 5th. #Akhanda2Thaandavam."

Meanwhile, music director Thaman announced that he had completed scoring the background music for the film.

Thaman, on his X timeline, said, "#Akhanda2 TRAILER (fire emojis) !! Blast o blast! Jus completed BGM. AUM NAMA SHIVAYA. #NBK GAARU MASSIVE THIS IS."

The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers, a few days ago, released the trailer of the film, which created a massive buzz and sent fans into a frenzy.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor