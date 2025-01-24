Case filed against director B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph over public insult allegations by actor Sandra Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 24 : A case has been registered against director B Unnikrishnan following a complaint by producer and actress Sandra Thomas.

According to Thomas's statement, Unnikrishnan allegedly insulted her in public, which led to legal action.

The actress claims that the director took punitive measures against her, effectively sidelining her from the industry.

The complaint also points to an incident where Thomas gave a statement before the Hema Committee, which focuses on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The statement allegedly led to her being ostracized by Unnikrishnan, with the director taking actions that hindered her career.

In addition to B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph has also been named as a second accused in the case.

The Kerala Police have confirmed the registration of the case and are currently investigating the matter. The issue brings attention to ongoing concerns regarding gender dynamics and the treatment of women in the Malayalam film industry, which has been under scrutiny for some time.

In a related development, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, famed for his role in 'Marco', has announced his resignation as the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Mukundan took to social media to explain his decision, attributing it to the toll that increasing work commitments, especially his role in 'Marco', had on his mental health.

In an emotional note shared on Instagram, Mukundan expressed the difficulty of balancing his professional commitments and his responsibilities at AMMA. "I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has been both an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health," he wrote.

Mukundan further emphasized the importance of focusing on his well-being and his family, noting that he could no longer effectively serve in the role due to growing professional pressures.

He assured the public that he would remain in his position until a successor was appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

Unni Mukundan's resignation comes at a turbulent time for AMMA, the organization that represents Malayalam film artists.

The association has been embroiled in controversy following the release of the Justice K Hema Committee's report, which detailed disturbing allegations of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry.

The report, which was made public in August 2024, led to the resignation of AMMA's 17-member executive committee, headed by actor Mohanlal.

The allegations raised by the Hema Committee have sparked a broader conversation about gender equality and the working conditions for women in Mollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor