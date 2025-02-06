Cast of 'Anaconda' announced

Los Angeles [US], February 6 : Sony Pictures has revealed the cast of the upcoming Anaconda reboot starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd.

In a clip posted on YouTube, Jack Black could be seen belting out a song while introducing the full cast. He's joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Selton Mello. While Selton plays the guitar, Paul is seen banging the bongos.

Directed by Tom Gormican, Anaconda stars Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Daniela Melchior in pivotal roles.

The movie will be released this Christmas.

Last December, Paul and Black officially announced the film. The funnymen revealed the Dec. 25, 2025 release date (and showed off their chemistry) in a promo clip, as per Variety.

"We're making a movie!" Black exclaims at the start of the video, confirming earlier reports that he and Rudd would team up to star in the serpentine story.

Tom Gormican, who directed "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," helms the Columbia Pictures film, from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. Plot details, including Black and Rudd's roles, are still being kept under wraps, but Black confirms one key point: "It's gonna be a big fucking snake and it's gonna rip!"

According to Rudd, the movie will have something for everybody. "You wanna get scared? You wanna laugh? You wanna celebrate with your friends?" he says, then deadpans. "Or maybe you're alone and sad and have nobody, but just wanna forget about that? It's coming out on Christmas in 2025."

