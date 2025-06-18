Cast of 'California Avenue' drama series announced

Los Angeles [US], June 18 : Hugo Blick's new project 'California Avenue' is in works. As per Deadline, the show will star Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Burke and Erin Doherty, the latter of whom is fresh off the back of the runaway success of Netflix's Adolescence.

California Avenue is set in a secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the luscious English countryside, where its peace is irrevocably disrupted by the arrival of Lela (Doherty) and her 11-year-old child, both on the run, looking for refuge in this hidden world. It is here that a fractured family will come together, ghosts and demons will firmly be put to rest and an unexpected love is forged.

Nighy and Bonham Carter star as Jerry and Eddie, Lela's parents, while Burke is showman outcast, Cooper.

Excited about the project, Blick said, "Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I've looked to explore what television fiction can be. California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this."

The series is the latest collaboration between Blick, Drama Republic, Eight Rooks and the BBC following The English, The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising.

