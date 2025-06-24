Cast of 'Don't Look Inside' psychological horror announced

Los Angeles [US], June 24 : The cast of psychological horror, 'Don't Look Inside', has been announced.

Rachel Nichols, Britt Robertson, Missi Pyle, Nelson Lee and Bruce Davison will be seen sharing screen space in the project, as per Deadline.

Le Han's upcoming thriller from Chaos Theory Pictures is designed to launch a franchise, with a sequel already outlined.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as an "emotionally charged narrative with chilling, franchise-ready mythology," set in the vein of Talk to Me and Smile.

"This cast is extraordinary. Their emotional range and commitment to the story gives this film the gravity and intensity it demands. We couldn't imagine making this film with anyone else," said Le Han (Hellraiser: Origins).

Aiming for a 2026 festival premiere, producers include Todd Slater through his Convoke Media banner, Brandon Franco at Three Olives Productions and Le Han.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor