Cast of indie drama 'Pretty Babies' announced

Los Angeles [US], July 2 : Ashley Benson, Emily Alyn Lind, Madelaine Petsch and Sadie Stanley have been chosen for the lead roles in 'Pretty Babies'.

As per Variety, 'Pretty Babies' is an indie female friendship drama written and directed by Tyler-Marie Evans, who makes her feature debut.

Set to enter production later this summer, the film follows two teenage girls who run away to Hollywood, chasing stardom, but their dreams lead them into prostitution, trapping them in the dark underbelly of the sex work industry as they travel from Texas to California.

"'Pretty Babies' is a love letter to Old Hollywood. We're pushing into something new with this script, and that excitement has been palpable from the start, and something felt by every collaborator," said Evans.

Christine Vachon from Killer Films is producing, alongside Jordan Wagner from Wagner Entertainment. Benson will produce. Amanda Larney of Killer Films is associate producing, Variety reported.

"When I first met Tyler-Marie, I knew immediately there was something special about her. She brings a unique, personal, and compelling vision to a story that truly deserves to be told. It was her passion and perspective that first drew me to this project, and now, partnering with Christine and Killer Films, along with the incredible cast we've assembled, we couldn't ask for a better team to help bring it to life," said Wagner.

