Casting for 'Freedom At Midnight' was not easy, shares filmmaker Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is all set to come up with a political thriller series 'Freedom at Midnight'.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, the series intricately weaves together pivotal events and eminent personalities who shaped the nation's history.

In the series, actor Sidhant Gupta will be seen donning the role of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking about what made him cast Sidhant in the show, Nikkhil in a press note shared by Sony LIV said, "Casting for this project was no easy feat, it was critical to find actors who could truly embody these iconic leaders. Kavish, our casting director, was brilliant in identifying the right talent, and the prosthetics done by Jagdish Dada & team, made sure the transformations were seamless. Nehru's character was the last to be cast for the show. We needed someone who could truly embody Pandit Nehru, and while Sidhant's talent was undeniable, it was his striking resemblance, especially his nose, to Nehru Ji that sealed the deal."

The series also features Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe in pivotal roles.

Adapted from the renowned book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, Freedom at Midnight is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, Nikkhil Advani serves as the showrunner and director.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor