CAT trailer: Check out how Randeep Hooda will bust a drug cartel in Punjab

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to amaze you with his role of a police informant in Netflix's new series 'CAT'.

On Friday, Randeep took to Instagram and unveiled the trailer of 'CAT', which is mostly filmed in Punjabi language.

In the trailer, Randeep is seen busting a drug cartel in Punjab.

'CAT' brings forth the story of Gurnaam Singh who is compelled to become a police informant once again in spite of donning a new identity and moving forward in life. While Gurnaam is not new to this, the stakes are high this time around. To secure his brother's future, he finds himself plunged into the underbelly of politics, corruption and crime to bust a thriving drug cartel.

Sharing more details about his character, Randeep said, "Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find a familiarity with this character, you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with CAT and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene."

Filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua has created the crime series. Speaking about his foray into direction, creator Balwinder Singh Janjua shares, "CAT is a very unique story and I am glad we could collaborate with Netflix to bring this story to life. As a writer and director, I will define CAT as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well defined characters. We've shot in over 80 locations across Punjab to bring authenticity and flavour to the fore. Working on CAT has been a rewarding journey and I can't wait for the audience to experience it."

Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal are also a part of 'CAT', which will be out on December 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor