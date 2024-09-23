Cate Blanchett receives heartfelt message from George Clooney at San Sebastian Festival

Washington [US], September 23 : Cate Blanchett received a touching video tribute from George Clooney while accepting the prestigious Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The Australian actress, who has captivated audiences worldwide, wiped away tears as she acknowledged Clooney's heartfelt words, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

During the ceremony, held at the Kursaal Theater, Blanchett expressed her surprise and emotion at receiving the award, which recognizes her significant contribution to film.

Clooney, who was unable to attend the event due to commitments in Venice, praised Blanchett in his video, stating, "There's acting as a profession, and then there's acting as an art. We recognize that art... I've been lucky enough to direct you and to act with you, and you always make everyone around you feel lucky."

His playful admission about not wearing pants while at the festival further endeared him to the audience, eliciting laughter throughout the venue.

In her acceptance speech, Blanchett reflected on her international career.

"As an Australian working abroad, I've had the privilege of transcending many bodies... It has taken me all over the world and here now in Basque country, at this extraordinarily vibrant festival," she remarked, expressing her gratitude to San Sebastian.

Blanchett also addressed a pressing concern, "It's bewildering to me that there seems to be a lot of certainty, a lot of righteousness and a lack of doubt in the world... I worry that we're trying to find answers too quickly, and it's this uncertainty that drives me on," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year marks Blanchett's first visit to the San Sebastian Film Festival, which runs from September 20 to 28.

Although she has had films screened at the festival in the past, including 'Babel' (2007) and 'Veronica Guerin' (2003), the honour of the Donostia Award is a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Blanchett is now among a select group of actors who have received the Donostia Award, joining Hugh Jackman, who was honoured in 2013.

This year's festival also recognized prominent Spanish figures, including Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodovar, further highlighting the event's celebration of cinematic excellence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor