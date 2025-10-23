Cate Blanchett to receive Camerimage Icon Award

Washington, DC [US], October 23 : Two-time Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett will be honoured with this year's Icon Award at the Camerimage film festival, which highlights the art of cinematography, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography, Camerimage, is a festival that celebrates and awards cinematography and cinematographers. The festival is held in Torun, Poland

Blanchett will attend Camerimage Poland to receive the honour at the festival's closing gala. Camerimage 2025 runs November 15-22. She chaired the jury for last year's competition.

Some of the most stunning cinematography has accompanied Blanchett's astounding 30+ year career on screen.

Her breakthrough film, Elizabeth (1998), her first Academy Award nomination, earned cameraman Remi Adefarasin an Oscar nom (and a Golden Frog win at Camerimage). Ed Lachman's lensing of Todd Haynes' I'm Not There (2008) won the Bronze Frog at Camerimage, and his work on Haynes' Carol (2015) received an Academy Award nomination. (Blanchett was Oscar-nominated for both films.) Florian Hoffmeister took the top prize at Camerimage for the Blanchett-starrer Tar (2022) from Todd Field. This film scored Blanchett her eighth Oscar nomination, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"There are artists who simply cannot be overlooked. With their sensitivity, charisma, and exceptional craft, they create unforgettable roles and bring a unique atmosphere wherever they appear. One such figure is the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett," said Camerimage festival director Marek Zydowicz, announcing the Icon award winner.

"Cate is an extraordinary individual who treats every conversation as a singular event. It is this sensitivity and attentiveness to the world around her that make her performances unforgettable, inspiring audiences worldwide," added Marek, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

