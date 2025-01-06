Catherine O'Hara chooses Indian designer Rahul Mishra for Golden Globes 2025

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Indian designers once again made a global mark at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards where they showcased their creativity on the red carpet. Popular Canadian-American actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara turned heads as she graced the event in a stunning Rahul Mishra couture gown.

The award-winning actress donned a shimmery hand-embroidered 'Celestial Aura' gown in noir from Mishra's Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura.

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia also caught the spotlight as she made a stylish appearance on the blooming red carpet. Though her film 'All We Imagine As Light' missed out on an award, Kapadia made her presence felt in a homegrown Payal Khandwala ensemble. The filmmaker wore a handwoven black jumpsuit made from lightweight silk with brocade detailing on the pockets and a signature loop neck.

Adding more Indian flair to the event, social media influencer Lily Singh wowed in a Gaurav Gupta creation, while Mindy Kaling, who previously wore a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Met Gala, opted for a champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by Ashi Studio.

Ace fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing designed by his label.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday night (early Monday morning in India), celebrated the best in film and television, with several standout performances and films taking home the coveted honours.

Among the big winners of the evening were 'Emilia Perez', 'The Brutalist', 'Shogun', 'Hack', and 'Baby Reindeer', along with celebrated actors such as Zoe Saldana, Fernanda Torres, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Allen White, all of whom were recognized for their exceptional performances.

