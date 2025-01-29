Catherine O'Hara rescued many of her ‘Schitt's Creek’ outfits from LA wildfires

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Hollywood star Catherine O'Hara shared that she rescued "a lot of" her 'Schitt's Creek' costumes from the LA wildfires and feels very lucky that she didn't lose her home.

The 70-year-old actress, who plays the role of Moira Rose in the hit sitcom, told UsWeekly;

"When I was evacuated two weeks ago, I took a lot of [my costumes] with me. Givenchy boots and this great outfit: A short dress with big, round, silver sequins from when I was babysitting (in the ‘Housewarming’ episode during season 5)

"I was offered a lot of wigs, but I don’t have a setup to take good care of them, so I only brought (home) the Vivien wig, which was my soap opera character’s wig. That went with me in the evacuation."

The 'Home Alone' star did not lose her house in the wildfires but shared that it was down to sheer "luck" and just wants to help others.

The actress, who is married to Bo Welch said: "It didn’t feel right praying for my home to be saved. We were really lucky. The least you can do is feel horrible and just try to find ways to help others."

She had something of a career revival with her role in the sitcom, which initially aired from 2015 until 2020, and said that it was "fun" to have a say in what her character wore on screen.

O’Hara said: "It’s just fun to work with people who collaborate and allow you to create an inconsistently crazy character with an inconsistent way of speaking and an amazing wardrobe. It relaunched opportunities for all of us."

O'Hara is known for her comedy work on Second City Television and Schitt's Creek. She is known for films such as After Hours, Beetlejuice and its sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

