Catherine O'Hara reveals why she is 'grateful' for growing up without Internet

Los Angeles, Sep 12 Veteran actress Catherine O'Hara says she is "so grateful" that she grew up without the Internet because she feels she wouldn't have been able to develope as an actress properly.

The actress started her career on stage in the early 1970s and became known for her screen roles in projects such as “Home Alone” and “Schitt's Creek”.

She told Stylist magazine: "I’m so grateful I learned to do what I’m still trying to do in a world without the internet. I started in a theatre where we improvised every night and it was for that audience only.

"Pre-internet, it was so much easier to try things and not have them critiqued or put down. It allowed you to fail and you have to fail and not be afraid of getting things wrong,” said the actress, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 70-year-old star added: “If you worry about being judged by strangers, it stifles you.”

"Even if you do it subconsciously, you are restraining yourself because you’re aware of the reaction you might get. "That’s so sad. I’m glad I got to fail over and over and to keep trying new things."

The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” actress has also naturally faced rejection as an actress throughout her career but learned to deal with it by accepting that she has "no power" in changing anything when things don't necessarily go her way.

She said: "If you try for something and don’t get it, you don’t have any power in changing that fact. So you can wallow in your sorrow, which of course I’ve done, but it’s so much more satisfying if you can acknowledge that you have no power in it, if you can believe it just was not meant for you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor