Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates son Dylan’s 24th birthday: To be your mama is a gift

Los Angeles, Aug 8 Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her son Dylan Douglas’ 24th birthday by sharing a throwback video and said that it is a gift to be his mother.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Dylan when he was just a baby. She used the track “Beautiful boy (darling boy)" by John Lennon as the background score for the throwback clip.

“Happy 24th birthday to my son Dylan Douglas. The joy and love you give me everyday is insurmountable. To be your mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you my beautiful boy,” she wrote as the caption.

Zeta-Jones is known for her work in films such as the French-Italian film “1001 Nights” in 1990. She was then seen in films such as “The Mask Of Zorro”, “Entrapment”, “Traffic”, “Chicago”, “Intolerable Cruelty”, “Ocean’s Twelve”, “The Terminal”, “No Reservation”, “Side Effects”, “Red 2” and “Dad’s Army”.

It was in 1998, when Zeta-Jones met American actor Michael Douglas in France at the Deauville American Film Festival. The two got engaged in 1999 and got married in 2000, which was tagged as the “wedding of the year”. They have two children—a – a daughter, Carys Zeta.

After Michael was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2010, the actress experienced depression and went public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis. After checking into the hospital in 2011 and again in 2013, the two decided to live separately in 2013, owing to their medical conditions. They reconciled in 2014.

