Catherine Zeta-Jones wants Danny DeVito to join 'Wednesday' season 3

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has expressed her wish of getting actor Danny DeVito onboard for her superhit streaming series ‘Wednesday’.

She wants him to join the show as Cousin It. The 56-year-old actress, who plays Morticia Addams on the Netflix spin-off, is excited to return for the upcoming third season, and she would love to see her husband Michaels Douglas' longtime friend as part of the cast, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Variety’, “I don’t know how Danny DeVito hasn’t been cast already. I was with him for our birthday in September and I was like, ‘Why isn’t Danny DeVito in ‘Wednesday?’' Imagine Danny DeVito as Cousin It? That’d be so cool”.

However, Catherine joked the ‘Matilda’ actor might not be too overjoyed with the idea of portraying the Addams Family's hairy relatives.

She quipped, "He’s gonna kill me for that. He’s like, 'Yeah, they’re going to cast me and put hair all over my face. Thanks for suggesting that, Catherine’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘Wednesday’ is building a history of epic guest stars, with Lady Gaga joining the cast for the recent second season.

Catherine has admitted she kept the news "top secret" and didn't even tell her loved ones. She said, "It was top secret. I don’t tell Michael. I don’t tell my kids. I’m a good girl, right? I don’t tell anybody. I had to deal with the fact that when it did get released, my family looked at me and were like, 'I can’t believe you, that we’re the last people to know about Gaga’”.

Meanwhile, the actress joked she became a "17-year-old groupie' on set around the Bad Romance hitmaker.

She added, "I truly believe that she is a generational talent. I am so happy that I got to meet (her) and I’d love to work with her more on something else”.

Netflix announced season 3 of ‘Wednesday’ in September, just before the arrival of the second season.

