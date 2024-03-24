CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi meets CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, extends Holi greetings

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 : Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi on Sunday met Uttarakhand) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here and extend the Holi greetings.

Prasoon Joshi visited CM Dhami's official residence in Dehradun, and celebrated Holi by applying colours to each other.

Earlier today, CM Dhami was seen dancing to a Holi song with his mother Vishna Devi, wife Geeta Dhami and others.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

