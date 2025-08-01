CBFC to decide release date of ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ after directions from Bombay High Court

Mumbai, Aug 1 The fate of the upcoming movie ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ will be decided by the CBFC. On Friday, the Bombay High Court directed the CBFC to decide the film’s release date.

The court allowed the Petitioner’s prayer for screening of the film to complete the screening process as per the Cinematograph Act and Rules framed thereunder and also directed to convey its decision as per the Rules to the Petitioner by Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Samrat Cinematics, the production house behind ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, said, ‘Today’s outcome reaffirms our faith in the judiciary. This film is the sincere creative effort of over 300 industry professionals, and we remain hopeful that it will be allowed to reach the audience it was made for”.

The court also observed that seeing the conduct of CBFC and the erroneous approach adopted earlier without following the due process of law, the court has kept the petition pending for CBFC’s compliance.

The Court while hearing the counsel for CBFC also noted that the process adopted by them while rejecting the certification application filed by Petitioner on July 21, 2025 is contrary to the established principles under the Cinematograph Act and Rules thereunder.

The Court stated that there have been movies on the Prime Minister and various other persons holding constitutional posts. It further mentioned that the CBFC has no role to play in deciding the contents of the film based on any objection received to them.

The film is reportedly based on Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the first look of the upcoming movie ‘AJEY- The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was unveiled.

The motion poster offered a glimpse into Yogi Adityanath’s inspiring transformation, showcasing the defining moments that shaped his spiritual and political path. It shows his early years, his decision to embrace sanyas as a Nathpanthi Yogi, and his evolution into a politician and leader.

