Ceiling collapses in Argentine theatre during 'Final Destination' screening

Washington [US], May 26 : A movie theatre in Argentina gave some moviegoers a real-life scare during a screening of the new horror film 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' when part of the ceiling suddenly collapsed, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, an Argentine digital publication, Infobae reported that the incident took place on May 19 during a 9 p.m. show at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, Buenos Aires. Around 40 people were watching the sixth film in the Final Destination series when debris from the roof of theater No. 4 fell onto the audience.

"A really loud noise was heard... At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so engrossed; but immediately after, a piece of rubble fell on me," 29-year-old Fiamma Villaverde, who attended the screening with her daughter and a friend, told the outlet, as per Deadline.

According to the publication, videos shared from the theatre show a large hole in the ceiling and debris scattered on the floor. People can be heard talking in shock as the screening came to an abrupt halt.

Villaverde later said she suffered bruises and trauma from the falling debris. She has since missed work and plans to take legal action. "I just lost days off work," she said. An X-ray confirmed her injuries.

As per Deadline, local reports also suggest that recent heavy rainfall may have weakened the ceiling structure.

Meanwhile, the theater has not yet released a statement.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which opened on May 16, has been a big success at the box office and received positive reviews.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor