Celebrate Hartalika Teej in style: 5 fashion ideas for a festive flair

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Hartalika Teej is a vibrant festival celebrated primarily in parts of India and Nepal, honouring the goddess Parvati and the bond between husband and wife.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

The festival is a commemoration of the day when Goddess Parvati, in her quest to win Lord Shiva's love, performed intense penance and austerities.

The term "Hartalika" is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Hartalika,' which means "one who steals away," symbolizing the goddess's dedication to Shiva.

The primary ritual involves fasting and worship. Women, particularly married ones, observe a rigorous fast, abstaining from food and water. They dress in traditional attire, often wearing beautiful sarees or lehengas in vibrant colours like red, green, and yellow.

If you're looking to make a stylish statement this year, here are five fashion ideas to celebrate Hartalika Teej with flair:

1. Royal red saree with gold embellishments

(Image source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Nothing says grace and elegance like a classic saree, and for Teej, a royal red saree with intricate gold embellishments is perfect. Opt for a saree with detailed zari work or embroidery that reflects the festival's opulence. Pair it with a matching blouse and statement jewellery like a maang tikka or jhumkas. This timeless ensemble will ensure you shine brightly at any Teej gathering.

2. Anarkali suit in jewel tones

(Image source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)

For a blend of comfort and style, a jewel-toned Anarkali suit is an excellent choice. Choose deep hues like emerald green, royal blue, or burgundy, which not only look rich but also enhance the festive mood. Go for an Anarkali with delicate embroidery or mirror work to add a touch of glamour. Complement the look with a matching dupatta and embellished juttis for a sophisticated finish.

3. Elegant lehenga choli with modern cuts

(Image source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

Give a traditional outfit a contemporary twist by opting for a lehenga choli with modern cuts and silhouettes. Choose a lehenga with a high-low hem or asymmetrical design, and pair it with a choli featuring intricate beadwork or a chic off-shoulder neckline. This fusion style is perfect for those who want to stand out while embracing the festive spirit.

4. Sleek sharara set with contemporary details

(Image source: Instagram/@mrunalthakur)

A sharara set combines comfort with style, making it a versatile choice for Teej. Opt for a sleek sharara with a flared silhouette and intricate detailing, like sequins or lace. Pair it with a fitted kurta or a stylish peplum top to balance the volume of the sharara. Finish the look with delicate jewellery and a sleek hairstyle for a polished appearance.

5. Modern kurta with palazzo pants

(Image source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)

For a more relaxed yet elegant look, consider a modern kurta paired with palazzo pants. Choose a kurta with unique prints or embellishments, and pair it with matching palazzos for a fluid and comfortable outfit. Add a statement necklace or earrings to elevate the look, and complete it with stylish sandals or wedges.

No matter which outfit you choose, the key is to blend traditional elements with your personal style to celebrate Teej with grace and charisma. Enjoy the festivities and embrace the spirit of the season with these stunning fashion choices!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor