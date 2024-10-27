Celebrating 24 years of 'Mohabbatein': A Bollywood classic that redefined true love

New Delhi [India], October 27 : In a world where love knows no boundaries, 'Mohabbatein' emerged in 2000 as a heartfelt ode to romance, rebellion, and the power of emotions.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, this iconic film wove together the lives of three couples, each navigating the complexities of love under the watchful eye of tradition.

The film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Shamita Shetty, and Kim Sharma also play pivotal roles.

With its mesmerizing soundtrack and unforgettable dialogues, 'Mohabbatein' captivated audiences and etched itself into the hearts of millions.

As we celebrate 24 years of this Bollywood classic, let's revisit the film's most memorable dialogues that continue to resonate, proving that true love is timeless.

1. "Duniya mein kitni hai nafratein ... phir bhi dilon mein hai chahatein ... mar bhi jaaye pyar waale ... mitt bhi jaaye yaar waale ... zinda rehti unki mohabbatein"- Shah Rukh Khan

2. "Pratishtha Parampara Anushasan...Ye Gurukul ke teen stambh hain, Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane wala kal banaate hain..."- Amitabh Bachchan

3. "Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoon ... aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mili ... par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti" -Shah Rukh Khan

4. "Koi pyar kare toh tumse kare, tum jaise ho waise kare ... koi tumko badal ke pyar kare, toh woh pyar nahi woh sauda kare ... aur saheba, pyar mein sauda nahi hota ... right?" - Kim Sharma

5. "Mohabbat bahut khoobsurat hoti hai ... toh kya hua agar woh apne saath thoda sa dard laati hai"- Aishwarya Rai

6. "Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai ... har mod aasaan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti ... par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chhodte ... phir mohabbat ka saath kyun chhodein"

Released in 2000, 'Mohabbatein' captured hearts with its timeless love stories and memorable dialogues. The movie remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema, with its unforgettable dialogues and soulful music. As we celebrate 24 years of this cinematic gem, it continues to inspire and evoke nostalgia, reminding us of the power of love in all its forms. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the film, its legacy is sure to live on!

