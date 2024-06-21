Celebrating a Golden Partnership! Sarfira Marks Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 21st film

Sarfira’s energetic trailer has been making a buzz on all social media platforms this week. Following a poster release from Akshay Kumar’s much anticipated film, Sarfira released its trailer which took the internet by storm. The trailer, trending #1 on YouTube for several days, reflected the entrepreneurial energy of the film, and the “can do” attitude that Akshay’s character possessed. The fans are ecstatic about Kumar’s return to content driven cinema and are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

While the first poster look left Akshay's fans extremely excited, his co-star Paresh Rawal too lauded the star and wrote on X, "The finest film of Akshay Kumar". Responding to him, Akshay replied, "Thank you so much Paresh Bhai. Your presence added so much to this film. Glad to be reunited onscreen with you after 12 years."

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have worked together in some iconic films over the years. Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2 are some of the classic pieces in Indian cinema comedy, with their characters, Raju and Babu Rao having a separate fanbase. Some other movies that the pair have done together include Mohra, Welcome, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala. The duo was last seen together on screen in OMG (Oh My God) in 2012. While they share an equation of over two decades, Sarfira marks their 21st collaboration, leaving the fans delighted!

Directed by the National award-winning director Sudha Kongara, 'Sarfira' promises to be a gripping drama set against the backdrop of start-ups and aviation. With a powerful narrative designed to inspire the common man to chase their dreams, the film features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas. Following his acclaimed performances in films like 'Baby', 'Airlift', and 'Special 26', Akshay Kumar's fans are anticipating another must-watch from the versatile actor.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as 'Sarfira' takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.