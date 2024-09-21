Celebrating Kareena Kapoor Khan: 24 Years of versatility, courage, and iconic roles

Mumbai, Sep 21 Milestones serve as moments for introspection, prompting us to reassess our choices and evaluate our past decisions. They provide an opportunity to reflect on our preferences and inclinations. Similarly, for film enthusiasts, a cinematic landmark invites us to reflect on whether we have adequately acknowledged and appreciated the artistic contributions of the creators.

As Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 44, we are compelled to ask ourselves: have we truly recognised her distinct cinematic presence, remarkable versatility, and courageous role choices?

In one of the roundtables hosted by Anupama Chopra, South Indian actor Siddharth said that Kareena's stardom can overshadow the reception of her craft. This sentiment rings true. Behind the glamour of her larger-than-life persona, her status as a fashion icon, and the endless stream of paparazzi clicks, lies a body of work that deserves far more recognition. Roles in films like Sudhir Mishra's ‘Chameli’, Madhur Bhandarkar's ‘Heroine’, and Vishal Bharadwaj's ‘Omkara’ demonstrate her willingness to step outside the conventional boundaries of mainstream cinema.

At 21, Kareena took the challenge of playing a prostitute in Chameli. The film had a unique beat as it only narrated a one-night story. At a time when female-centric narratives were not widely embraced, she carried the entire film on her shoulder. Similarly, in ‘’Heroine, she projected her most vulnerable self as a fading star. Her desperation and hunger for fame reeked through her eyes in the drama, making it one of her best works over the years. And then there was ‘Omkara’, where Kareena’s portrayal of Dolly, amidst a powerhouse ensemble cast, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Kareena's filmography is a testament to her willingness to push the envelope long before doing an unconventional or out-of-the-box drama was even a thing. Be it ‘Aitraaz’, where she defends her husband for sexual harassment or ‘Talaash’, where she becomes an anchor for the lead to deal with death or ‘Ki & Ka’, where she reverses the gender roles or ‘Veere Di Wedding’ where she brings female friendship to the forefront - all these films have given the audience refreshing and powerful female characters while making up a perfect recipe for entertainment.

What continues to astonish is her extraordinary range. While she can be Chameli, Mahi Arora, and Dolly, the actress can effortlessly pull off a Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ or a Geet from ‘Jab We Met’ without any sweat. Poo and Geet are just as relevant as they were 2 decades ago.

These characters have not just endured but have become part of pop culture, with their dialogues and mannerisms still quoted and celebrated today. From "Good Looks, Good Looks, and Good Looks" to "Main Apni Favorite Hoon", her influence on popular culture remains unparalleled.

It is evident that Kareena is charting a new course as she enters her 25th year in the industry. In a recent interview, she expressed that she doesn’t want to do driven roles anymore. Rather she wants to do characters. This shift is reflected in her recent performances.

Films like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Jaane Jaan’, and ‘The Buckingham Murders’ showcase a more restrained and mature artist, displaying a newfound command over her craft and a depth that only comes with experience.

As she continues to redefine her career, one can only anticipate the new layers she will bring to her characters and films in the coming time. Here’s to watching Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screens for many more years.

