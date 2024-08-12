"Celebrating the legacy of a real hero": Sidharth Malhotra pens heartwarming note as 'Shershaah' clocks 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : It's been three years since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' was released and won the hearts of the audience.

To mark this special occasion, Sidharth penned down his feelings and also shared BTS pictures.

The album began with his still in army uniform as Vikram Batra.

The next photo shows Sidharth posing with the Indian Army.

He also dropped a photograph with Vikram Batra's parents and his wife-co-star Kiara Advani.

Along with post, he penned a message, which read, "Three years since Shershaah! Portraying Captain Vikram Batra was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, bringing to life the story of a legendary hero. Honoured with the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards."

He recalled meeting Batra's family and stated, "Meeting his incredible family made the journey unforgettable. Here's to celebrating the legacy of a real hero and the memories we created!#3YearsOfShershaah."

To make this day more memorable, the film producer Karan Johar also posted the video post shared by Dharma Movies on Instagram handle.

He wrote alongside, "A film for the ages...a film that of us are so proud of...@sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani @apoorva1972 #vishnuvardhan @shabbirboxwalaofficial"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershaah' was one of the most loved films of 2021. Based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Last year, 'Shershaah' won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Apart from Sidharth, the film features Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021.

Interestingly, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah'.

