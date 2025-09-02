Celebrities express solidarity with Punjab flood victims; appeal for aid

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 : Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suniel Shetty have come forward to stand in solidarity with Punjab amid the ongoing flood crisis.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram and prayed for the victims.

"My prayers are with everyone affected by the floods up North. May relief and strength reach you at the earliest," she wrote.

Kareena also urged people to help those affected.

"The floods have claimed lives, uprooted homes and shattered livelihoods to say the least. For those who can, please support trusted relief funds and join local aid efforts," she added.

Suniel Shetty also expressed concern for those affected by the devastating floods in Punjab.

"The images coming out of Punjab are heartbreaking. Offering my prayers and ardaas for my Punjabi brothers, sisters, and our hardworking farmers. These are testing times, and it's on all of us to come forward and help in every way we can. Stay strong Punjab... we are with you," he posted.

Taapsee Pannu on Instagram wrote, "Punjab needs your help... beyond just feeling sad about the situation....."

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Bhagwant Mann said that the flood situation faced by the state is more severe than that in 1988 and expressed hope that people of the country will stand by the state.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the flood situation in the state."When the country was in crisis, Punjab always stood with the nation... Today, Punjab is in crisis, and I am fully hopeful that the entire country will stand with Punjab. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister called, and they inquired about the situation... The flood that came in 1988, I was young boy then...the situation is more severe," Mann told ANI.

He said the state is still battling floods and the amount of relief needed will be known after assessment of losses. "It is very bad situation," he said.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said that floods have affected over 2.56 lakh people in 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing widespread damage to lives, property, crops, and livestock.

