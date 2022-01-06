Celebrities shower wishes as 'Mozart of Madras' A.R. Rahman turns 55

As celebrated music composer, singer and Academy Award winner, A.R. Rahman, turned 55 on Thursday, celebrities from all over the country poured in their wishes and love for the maestro.

The ace composer, who had a brilliant year in 2021, with both the music albums from the films 'Mimi' and 'Atrangi Re' becoming super hit, was wished by Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sara Ali Khan.

Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "May you always touch and heal millions of hearts with your soulful voice" while posting a picture of Rahman leaning against a wall.

Sara took to her Instagram and posted a video while writing, "Thank you for giving so much depth, soul and life to our film, Rinku and me." She added a heart and smile emoji with it.

Madhuri took to Twitter to wish the 'Kun Faya Kun' singer and wrote, "Birthday greetings to the legend @arrahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music , your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always."

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the music legend @arrahman a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness always."

Various singers and contemporaries, from both Bollywood and the southern film industries, too showered the 'Jai Ho' singer with heart-warming birthday wishes.

Music Composer D. Imman, who recently gave music for the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annatthe', wished him on Twitter.

'Master' film's composer, Anirudh Ravichander too wished the maestro with a sweet message on Twitter.

Singer Daler Mehndi wrote a heart-warming message on Twitter, which read, "Happy Birthday Music Monarch @arrahman glad that not only have I and am witnessing your musical wizardry but have also had the privilege to impart my voice to a few. Prayers for your long healthy happy life, may you continue to soar great heights and entertain all your audiences."

The 'Rockstar' composer rose to fame with his debut film, Mani Ratnam's 'Roja' in 1992, which became a monstrous hit, fetching Rahman his first National Award for Best Music.

He has since then won many National and International awards for his music and is one of the most globally loved and respected music composers from India.

( With inputs from ANI )

